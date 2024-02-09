Huntington National Bank Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in AON by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AON by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AON by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.93.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $307.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.86. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.