Huntington National Bank Has $2.92 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $182.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.63. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

