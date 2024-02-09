Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $108.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.96 and a 200-day moving average of $105.68. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

