Huntington National Bank Purchases 9,338 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $39.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.61%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

