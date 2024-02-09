Huntington National Bank Sells 1,467 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $144.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $146.91.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

