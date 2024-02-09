Huntington National Bank Sells 53 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,432,000 after buying an additional 79,463 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,886,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $237.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $172.04 and a 12 month high of $237.36.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

