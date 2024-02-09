Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.050-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.0 million-$210.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.6 million. Ichor also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.05)-$0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of ICHR traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.19. 172,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,715. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $196.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 73.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 232.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

