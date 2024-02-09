IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. IDEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150-8.450 EPS.

IDEX Trading Down 0.1 %

IEX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.55. The stock had a trading volume of 115,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,368. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.65. IDEX has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $231.61.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IDEX by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IDEX by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,939,000 after acquiring an additional 103,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

