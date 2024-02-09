IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.150-8.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.15-8.45 EPS.

IDEX stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.24. 54,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,259. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $231.61.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in IDEX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,939,000 after purchasing an additional 103,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

