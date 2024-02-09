IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

IDXX stock opened at $573.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $539.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $579.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

