IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $37,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $573.61 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $579.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

