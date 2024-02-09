IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 16,300 Shares

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,420,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,503,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,337,682.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $90.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.28. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.61.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in IES by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in IES by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in IES during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 1,078.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IES during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

