IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 16,300 Shares

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,420,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,503,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,337,682.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
IES Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $90.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.28. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.61.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%.
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
