Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY) versus INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Critical Survey

Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Free Report) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ignyte Acquisition and INmune Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ignyte Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A INmune Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

INmune Bio has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.45%. Given INmune Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Ignyte Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ignyte Acquisition N/A N/A -$490,000.00 N/A N/A INmune Bio $370,000.00 579.56 -$27.30 million ($1.52) -7.83

This table compares Ignyte Acquisition and INmune Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ignyte Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INmune Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Ignyte Acquisition and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ignyte Acquisition N/A 365.46% -0.83% INmune Bio -12,246.88% -52.26% -38.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Ignyte Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Ignyte Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of INmune Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ignyte Acquisition has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INmune Bio has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Ignyte Acquisition

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma solid tumor and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 to treat patients with cancers that express MUC4, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Treatment Resistant Depression. It has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; and University of Pittsburg. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

