Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.90.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $254.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $267.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.28. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

