Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Illumina Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $143.33 on Friday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.68 and its 200 day moving average is $138.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

