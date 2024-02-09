Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Illumina Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $143.33 on Friday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.68 and its 200 day moving average is $138.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.
Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.
