Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of PI traded up $9.64 on Friday, reaching $115.95. The stock had a trading volume of 288,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average of $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -109.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. Impinj has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $144.90.

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 33,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.16 per share, with a total value of $2,464,175.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,982,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,341,263.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $27,071.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 33,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.16 per share, with a total value of $2,464,175.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,982,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,341,263.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 106,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,329 and have sold 5,565 shares valued at $473,718. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

