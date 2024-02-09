Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $106.31, but opened at $117.25. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Impinj shares last traded at $116.50, with a volume of 195,945 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $27,071.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $26,367.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,872.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $27,071.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 106,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,329 and have sold 5,565 shares valued at $473,718. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. UBS Group AG grew its position in Impinj by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

