Informa (LON:INF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $798.40

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 798.40 ($10.01) and last traded at GBX 792 ($9.93), with a volume of 5735808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 788.40 ($9.88).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.66) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 740 ($9.28) to GBX 780 ($9.78) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 815.83 ($10.23).

Get Informa alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Informa

Informa Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of £10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,164.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 769.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 745.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In related news, insider Patrick Martell sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 769 ($9.64), for a total value of £615,200 ($771,217.25). Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Informa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.