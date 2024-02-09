Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.46

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.46 and last traded at $84.42, with a volume of 306255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $23,422,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 107,875 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 122.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 860,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,254,000 after acquiring an additional 473,532 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

