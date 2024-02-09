InPlay Oil Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0112 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IPOOF opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.