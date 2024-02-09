Insider Buying: Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Insider Acquires £147.30 in Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Rich Cashin acquired 15 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 982 ($12.31) per share, for a total transaction of £147.30 ($184.66).

Rich Cashin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Rich Cashin acquired 1,490 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 792 ($9.93) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800.80 ($14,793.53).

Avon Protection Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AVON opened at GBX 865 ($10.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £259.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1,965.91, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.15. Avon Protection plc has a one year low of GBX 582 ($7.30) and a one year high of GBX 1,092 ($13.69). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 874.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 782.69.

Avon Protection Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,454.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVON shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($14.17) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

About Avon Protection

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

