Insider Buying: BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Major Shareholder Acquires 36,374 Shares of Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 36,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $50,196.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 363,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,518.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Dale Broadrick sold 250 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $470.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Dale Broadrick sold 278 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $525.42.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRTX opened at $1.28 on Friday. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies ( NASDAQ:BRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 12,195.10% and a negative return on equity of 117.00%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRTX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioRestorative Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

