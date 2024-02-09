Insider Buying: Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Acquires £55,454 in Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) insider Don Robert bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,631 ($20.45) per share, with a total value of £55,454 ($69,517.36).
Keywords Studios Price Performance
Shares of KWS stock opened at GBX 1,744 ($21.86) on Friday. Keywords Studios plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,252 ($15.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,000 ($37.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,982.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,532.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,489.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on KWS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($26.20) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keywords Studios has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,113.33 ($26.49).
About Keywords Studios
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Keywords Studios
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- How to Invest in Energy
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.