Insider Buying: Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Acquires £55,454 in Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) insider Don Robert bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,631 ($20.45) per share, with a total value of £55,454 ($69,517.36).

Keywords Studios Price Performance

Shares of KWS stock opened at GBX 1,744 ($21.86) on Friday. Keywords Studios plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,252 ($15.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,000 ($37.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,982.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,532.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,489.28.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on KWS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($26.20) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keywords Studios has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,113.33 ($26.49).

About Keywords Studios

(Get Free Report)

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.