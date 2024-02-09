Insider Buying: Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI) Director Buys 219,300 Shares of Stock

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Ross bought 219,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,535.50.

Stampede Drilling Price Performance

Shares of SDI stock opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. Stampede Drilling Inc. has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.31.

Stampede Drilling (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stampede Drilling had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of C$25.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stampede Drilling Inc. will post 0.0650155 EPS for the current year.

About Stampede Drilling

Stampede Drilling Inc provides drilling rig services for the oil and natural gas industry in North America. It provides drilling rig services in southeast Saskatchewan and Alberta; and operational management services in the United States. It operates a fleet of telescopic double drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc and changed its name to Stampede Drilling Inc in May 2019.

