Insider Buying: Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG) Director Purchases C$67,950.00 in Stock

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG – Get Free Report) Director Robert Blair Tamblyn purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.06 per share, with a total value of C$67,950.00.
Timbercreek Financial Price Performance
Timbercreek Financial Corp has a 1 year low of C$7.16 and a 1 year high of C$8.66.
About Timbercreek Financial
