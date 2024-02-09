Insider Selling: AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Peter Birch sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.10), for a total value of £55,590 ($69,687.85).

Peter Birch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.64), for a total value of £18,850 ($23,630.44).

On Thursday, December 7th, Peter Birch sold 18,722 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.80), for a total value of £56,727.66 ($71,114.03).

AJ Bell Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of AJB traded down GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 315.60 ($3.96). 474,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,058. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. AJ Bell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 241.60 ($3.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 362.20 ($4.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,907.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 304.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.48.

AJ Bell Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is 6,470.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AJB shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.64) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

