Insider Selling: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells $237,321.00 in Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII stock opened at $272.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $275.85.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.