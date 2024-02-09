Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Vice Chairman Sells $2,467,595.22 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $2,467,595.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,981,376.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.0 %

IBKR opened at $95.37 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.36.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

