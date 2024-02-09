Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Vice Chairman Sells $7,146,451.22 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.36. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

