Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells $52,213.98 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $52,213.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,714,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Gregory Orenstein sold 1,814 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $56,633.08.

NCNO opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,958,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,700,000 after purchasing an additional 634,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its position in nCino by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,724,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

