Insider Selling: TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) CEO Sells $2,281,500.00 in Stock

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TEGNA Stock Down 0.6 %

TGNA opened at $14.19 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.54.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $713.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TEGNA

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in TEGNA by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

