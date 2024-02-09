Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Increased to $208.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $163.00 to $208.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Insulet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Insulet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.40.

Insulet stock opened at $196.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Insulet has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.90.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 2,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 251.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 104.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

