Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$240.00 at National Bankshares

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$235.00 to C$240.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IFC. Desjardins lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Intact Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$227.30.

TSE:IFC opened at C$208.77 on Monday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$182.01 and a 12-month high of C$214.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$205.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$201.27.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$6.39 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 14.2304582 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

