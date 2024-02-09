Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $422.5-426.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.27 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.310-0.350 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.67.

Get Intapp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intapp

Intapp Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.21. 40,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,406. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32. Intapp has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. Analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $35,989.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $35,989.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $27,315.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,260,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,746,660 shares of company stock worth $107,553,850. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after buying an additional 257,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after purchasing an additional 276,813 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 171,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 28.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after buying an additional 89,983 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intapp by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 57,119 shares during the period.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.