Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IVA shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Inventiva from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

IVA stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Inventiva by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Inventiva by 91.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inventiva by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

