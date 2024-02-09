Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stake Increased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 702,938 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,022,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,923,000 after acquiring an additional 53,323 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 781.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 52,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,171,000.

NASDAQ PHO traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $62.07. 17,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,327. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $62.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

