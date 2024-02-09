Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,922,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,555 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of Invitation Homes worth $187,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

INVH stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.77%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

