iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of STIP opened at $98.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average of $97.60. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

