iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 41,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 85,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,794,053. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average of $96.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

