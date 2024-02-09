iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,594,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518,122 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $300,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,120,000 after buying an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,383,000. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,443,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,787,000 after buying an additional 1,588,425 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,585. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

