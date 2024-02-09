iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Hits New 12-Month High at $136.86

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $136.86 and last traded at $136.79, with a volume of 10982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.37.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI World ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 278,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after acquiring an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 106,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 4,354.5% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

