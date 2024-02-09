iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,714,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203,357 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $192,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

GOVT opened at $22.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.