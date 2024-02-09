ITT (NYSE:ITT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ITT. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.43.

ITT stock opened at $119.82 on Tuesday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $127.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 9.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ITT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

