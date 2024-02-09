Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,381. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.64 and its 200-day moving average is $158.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $176.09.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 726,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,204,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,998,000 after buying an additional 101,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,513,000 after buying an additional 304,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after acquiring an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

