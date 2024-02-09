Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $161.00 to $181.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Jack Henry & Associates traded as high as $176.10 and last traded at $175.20, with a volume of 32396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.05.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.92.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.16.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

