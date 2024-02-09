Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $174.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.64 and its 200-day moving average is $158.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $174.64.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.