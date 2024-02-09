Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of Cincinnati Financial worth $15,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $107.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

