Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.95 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,362 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

