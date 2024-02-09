Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $13.72 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 57.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 151,061 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE TEL opened at $143.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.52 and its 200 day moving average is $131.52. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

