Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $14.67 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $946.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $973.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $897.46 and a 200 day moving average of $839.17.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,911 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,770. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.05.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

